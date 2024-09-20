Fire Country season 3: See Max Thieriot, cast in new key art

While you may be waiting until October 18 to see the arrival of Fire Country season 3, you don’t have to wait at all for something new: The official key art for the new season!

If you look above, you can see a first look at the new key art featuring the likes of Max Thieriot, Diane Farr, Billy Burke, and the rest of the main cast. This is the first one we’ve seen that does not lean into Thieriot’s character of Bode as a prisoner, though there is a good reason for that — he has managed to find his way out!

For a significant chunk of Fire Country moving forward, we imagine that Bode’s story will revolve very much around whether or not he ends up becoming a full-time firefighter. It is clearly something that he wants after serving in Three Rock, but he still faces an uphill battle. His legal history may make it hard for him to get into a lot of the necessary programs, and then there is also the fear that something happens that causes him to backslide. Given that Three Rock is still likely a part of the show, we have to wonder how they could be implemented in various situations.

Given that the art features Bode in full firefighter gear, we tend to think that this is reason for hope — but nothing is solidified.

Beyond everything in the job…

The other major question here still remains whether or not there is anything coming in the future for Bode and Gabriela romantically. Obviously, a good part of this will depend heavily on whether or not she marries Diego. That was the cliffhanger at the end of the season, but we know already that a major emergency could end up derailing it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fire Country now, including some other insight on the premiere

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into Fire Country season 3 on CBS?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







