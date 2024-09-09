Fire Country season 3 premiere spoilers: More on wedding crisis

The Fire Country season 3 premiere is coming to CBS moving into Friday, October 18 — so what can be said about it at this point?

Well, first and foremost, you may know a few things thanks to the previews for what is out there already. Take, for starters, that Gabriela and Diego’s wedding will not go according to plan — and this is not simply because Bode decided to leave midway through. Another crisis is going to emerge, and it could be the sort of thing that creates a lot of chaos for everyone involved.

For a few more thoughts now, check out the Fire Country season 3 premiere synopsis below:

“What the Bride Said” – In the midst of Gabriela and Diego’s wedding, a helicopter crash ignites chaos and the team immediately jumps into action to stop fires and help victims, on the third season premiere of FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Oct. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We’ve already seen that Gabriela is going to do what she can to help others even in the midst of wearing her wedding dress, and we are pretty curious to see if the wedding picks up a little bit later on. We do think that there’s a legitimate chance of that — and yet, at the same time we know that a lot of people are still rooting for Bode and Gabriela together. We just know that with a lot of this stuff, the story does not necessarily move forward in a straight line. She may get married and still end up with Bode down the road. He clearly has his own journey to move through this season, with one of the big questions being what is going to happen when it comes to him out of prison. That has not really been explored before!

