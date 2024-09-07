Fire Country season 3 trailer: Gabriela’s wedding crisis!

CBS has finally shared the first Fire Country season 3 trailer, and at this point, one thing feels clear: The wedding is not going to go according to plan.

However, that doesn’t mean that Gabriela is walking away from Diego at the moment. Based on what you can see at the show’s official Instagram, an emergency situation is going to cause things to fall apart before the two can actually say some of their vows to each other. This means that something else is going to take top priority — but is it fate? That is something that you have to wonder about and really, it is one of many things.

The sort of emergency is the premiere is going to be one that features all hands on deck, and it also means that Gabriela is going to be forced to jump into action while still wearing her wedding dress. It may be a delay of the ceremony — or, a chance for her to potentially rethink what she wants out of her future.

While all of this is going on, you can be assured that this preview is also going to feature Bode asking more questions about his own future. Is he going to get a chance to actually become a firefighter? We know that he wants that after spending so much time in Three Rock, but this is also not the sort of storyline that can be resolved within a singular preview. The reality here is that this is going to be one of those storylines that takes a long time to figure out. There are going to be a lot more in the way of trials and tribulations here and at this point, we’re prepared for almost all of them.

