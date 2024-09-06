Fire Country season 3: Jared Padalecki spin-off has possible title

Is there going to be a Fire Country spin-off starring Jared Padalecki? Odds are, you have heard a little bit already.

Before we go too deep into this, let’s just start with a basic summation of headlines over the past few weeks. The Supernatural and Walker alum is going to appear in multiple episodes this season as Camden, a firefighter from Southern California who will bring something different out of Bode (Max Thieriot) than what we’ve seen from him so far. It does feel like there’s a chance he could make a huge impression in a short amount of time, especially since there’s a chance a spin-off is going to be happening all around him.

Now, let’s get a little bit more into some other news that we’re happy to share. In a new report from Deadline discussing Padalecki extending his overall deal with CBS Studios, it was noted that for now, Fire Country: Surfside is the informal name for the spin-off that has been discussed. This doesn’t mean that it is official; there is no writer even attached to the possible show yet, and it is also unclear if it will air on the network or the Paramount+ streaming service.

It is the CBS Studios connection here that helps to make this spin-off a strong possibility to get a green light. The company wants to obviously keep Jared in the fold, and of course having him anchor another show for them is an extremely smart thing to do. It also does not rule out the possibility that Padalecki appears on the final season of The Boys — that feels like something that everyone has already agreed on, though the powers-that-be are keeping some of the finer details a secret for now.

