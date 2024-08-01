Fire Country season 3 spoilers: Who is Audrey?

Fire Country season 3 has brought on board a new character in Audrey — so how is she going to fit into the mix?

Well, here is some of what we can say right now. According to a new report coming in from TVLine, True Detective and Grey’s Anatomy alum Leven Rambin is going to take on the character, who is a former fire camp inmate. You could argue that she is a possible love interest for Max Thieriot’s Bode, but we’ll watch the show before we render a verdict there. (After all, it remains to be seen if Gabriela and Diego are even going to get married!)

Here is a little more of how the publication describes the character: “Audrey presents with the grit and tenacity that her tattoos and prison record imply … but upon first smile she reveals the soulful spirit of a gifted musician and empath.” Does this mean that she sings? Can she and Billy Burke do a duet? We’re kidding … possibly. Music does have a certain role in the fabric of the series.

No matter the exact role that Audrey provides within the larger ensemble, we do tend to think that we’re going to find out fairly early on in the season. Given that the CBS series has only been in production a short period of time and this character has already been announced, we do think that we’ll see her within the first several episodes. The primary order of business here is going to be trying to figure out what happened with the aforementioned wedding. From there, we can progress into everything else, and that includes learning a little bit more about what Bode is going to be doing when it comes to his goal of becoming a firefighter outside of Three Rock.

