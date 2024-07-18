Fire Country season 3: Is filming underway for Max Thieriot, cast?

For everyone out there who is excited to see Fire Country season 3 on CBS, it looks like we are officially another step closer.

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and note that the series will be back in October. Also, production has seemingly kicked off! In a new post on her Instagram Stories, cast member Stephanie Arcila has shown herself back in hair and makeup, preparing for what seems to be the latest chapter of the firefighter drama.

Ironically, Stephanie’s character of Gabriela will be front and center for almost every part of the premiere and honestly, what else would make sense here? It looked as though she was going to be marrying Diego at the end of last season, but that was before she saw Bode walk out of the chapel. Is she still going to go through with it? Of course if she does, there is no guarantee that it is going to work out here long-term. Meanwhile, if she does not go through with it, we also do think there’s a good chance that she and Bode could be back together at some point. Yet, it may not happen right away! Just remember that Bode did just get out of prison and because of that, there are a ton of things that he may have to work out when it comes to his long-term future personally and professionally.

Of course, beyond these long-term stories we do think there are going to be a lot of procedural elements, personal subplots, and of course a lot of fires. This is a show that is about action and drama and honestly, it is hard to imagine it deviating too far from what made it a success the first two seasons.

Now, let’s just hope for some more teases, and sooner rather than later!

