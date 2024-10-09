Yellowstone season 5 part 2: Luke Grimes on Kevin Costner exit

In just about a month from now, Yellowstone season 5 is poised to return to Paramount Network — and with that, the story will be concluded.

Now, we know that there is a major wrench that was thrown into the show’s endgame in Kevin Costner’s departure when it happened. It may have accelerated some of the plans for how the show concludes, but it seems like the endgame is not going to be all that different from what was once planned.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

What has made all this tricky for a lot of the actors on the show is rather simple: They are just hired to do a job. They seem all of these changes happening around them and really, there’s not that much they can do about it. They are just tasked to come in and play their parts! This is further accented by some recent comments via Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce on the show. Here is at least some of what he had to say to Newsweek:

“I just feel like it would be unfair of me to kind of talk about any of that because, you know, [the show] was seven years long and there’s so many things that happened that I know about and so many things that happen that I don’t know about … I don’t have the bird’s eye view of that whole situation, you know? All I know is what happened, happened, and the show rolled with the punches.

“We were able to finish the show and finish it in a way that I think is really gonna work for everybody, even in the midst of all that.”

Is season 5 really the end?

Well, we know that there are some conversations about a possibly season 6 featuring some cast members, but if that happens, it is likely to be a continuation or something a little separate. It’s hard to know what to think of it for now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone right now, including what else is ahead and a tease from Kelly Reilly

What are you most eager to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 part 2 on the Paramount Network?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







