Sweetpea series premiere spoilers: How Rhiannon’s story begins

Are you prepared for the story of Sweetpea on Starz to officially kick off? The Ella Purnell series has been marketed as a coming-of-rage story, and it is one that could bring out a lot of chaos and destruction over just six episodes.

So, how does everything actually kick off here? For those unaware, in the early going of the drama Purnell’s Rhiannon Lewis will come across as a young woman largely forgotten, and still struggling to figure out how to find her voice after being woefully mistreated. Unfortunately, it seems like she could end up finding it in all the wrong ways.

To learn a tiny bit more about what sets off the spark for the character, see the Sweetpea series premiere synopsis below:

When her father dies, and her school bully returns to town, a quiet wallflower is triggered to violent breaking point.

The first thing that we should note before going further is that unlike most Starz series, the show will actually air linearly Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time — from there on out, it will air on the network every Friday. The Thursday start may be the way to give the show an added spark, and we hope that it helps! Despite some of Purnell’s star power coming out of Fallout and then also her time on Yellowjackets, we still think that this will somewhat be a word-of-mouth show. Also, Starz has not had a show that is exactly of this nature in quite some time, and hopefully, positive early buzz will help it.

For now, we’re excited to get a dark story like this right around Halloween — and to also see just how crazy Rhiannon’s story becomes in what is a really tiny period of time.

Related – Get some more news now regarding Sweetpea, including other discussion about what else is ahead

What do you most want to see on the Sweetpea series premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







