Sweetpea season 1: Ella Purnell on Rhiannon’s evolution

For those of you who are not aware, the series premiere of Sweetpea is coming to Starz on Thursday, October 10, and there is so much to be excited for! This is especially true if you love dark, super-intense stories with a touch of humor here and there. Also, this show is the latest effort from Ella Purnell, who is more of a breakout star these days thanks to Fallout and Yellowjackets.

For those who have not heard as of yet, Purnell is playing here Rhiannon Lewis, a young woman who after feeling invisible for most of her life, starts to give in to dark temptations and becomes an extremely dangerous person.

Over the course of the season, you are going to see Rhiannon start to evolve, and things that she once went without will start to come to her. However, along the way she’s also committing some pretty unspeakable violence.

In a new profile with The Guardian, here is more of what Purnell had to say on the subject:

“She starts to feel more powerful and then obviously the more power you feel, the more power you exude – people read that energy. If you take away the murder, it’s quite a sweet coming-of-age story.”

The piece also notes that there are some pretty disturbing stuff over the course of the show, especially close to the end. Of course, we’re not sure what else you would expect on a show that is about murder in so many ways. We are of course curious if the series could set the stage for a season 2, even if Purnell is busy with the aforementioned Prime Video hit. At the very least, it does feel like this is a show that does have a lot of potential.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Sweetpea, including a sneak peek for what is ahead

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Sweetpea season 1 over at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







