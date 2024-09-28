Sweetpea series premiere video: New look at Ella Purnell series

Come October 10, you are going to have a chance to see the Sweetpea series premiere over at Starz — want a better look at what’s to come?

Well, this week the network released a brand-new sneak peek for the Ella Purnell series, which you can view over the link here. It serves as an appetizer-of-sorts for what could end up being a killer story about Rhiannon Lewis, a quiet young woman who becomes far more dangerous over time. The logline for the series gives you a better sense of it:

Rhiannon Lewis doesn’t make much of an impression – people walk past her in the street without a second glance. She’s continually overlooked for a promotion at work, the guy she likes won’t commit, and her dad is really, really sick. Then everything in her life turns upside down. Rhiannon is pushed over the edge and loses control. Suddenly the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything… Rhiannon’s life transforms as she steps into a new, intoxicating power, but can she keep her killer secret?

While the aforementioned preview does not show the Fallout star engaging in any dangerous actions, it does show why she has a grudge against the world. Nobody acknowledges her or treats her like a person much of the time. She’s been bullied, abandoned, and forgotten about. She has very little when it comes to a stable personal life.

Our hope is that once Sweetpea premieres, it does manage to generate a bit more attention. Given Purnell’s recent TV resume (which also includes Yellowjackets), we do think that she’s more than capable of leading a show like this that could be incredibly dark and unique.

