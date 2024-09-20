Sweetpea premiere date, trailer, more revealed from Starz

Just in case you wanted another dark thriller in your life, Starz is providing that in Sweetpea — and with a familiar face, as well!

For those who have not heard about this six-episode series yet starring Fallout / Yellowjackets actress Ella Purnell, it will be premiering on Thursday, October 10 on the Starz app. (It will debut on linear TV on Friday, October 11 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.)

So what is this show going to be about? Well, Starz is highlighting it as a “coming of rage” story about a young woman who feels constantly ignored, and she wants to find a way to get some power back in her life. However, she may end up doing it in the most destructive manner imaginable. For more on that, all you have to do is check out the official synopsis for the series below:

Rhiannon Lewis doesn’t make much of an impression – people walk past her in the street without a second glance. She’s continually overlooked for a promotion at work, the guy she likes won’t commit, and her dad is really, really sick. Then everything in her life turns upside down. Rhiannon is pushed over the edge and loses control. Suddenly the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything… Rhiannon’s life transforms as she steps into a new, intoxicating power, but can she keep her killer secret?

Meanwhile, the trailer over here gives you a further sense of what the series’ tone may be — there are some potentially comedic moments here and there, but this is still a series that is bloody and macabre — it does not appear eager to shy away from that. Let’s just hope that with the success of Fallout, fans of Purnell will turn out for this — the first order of business is, of course, making them aware that it even exists!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

