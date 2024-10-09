Teacup season 1 episode 1, 2 spoilers: What to expect on Peacock

Tomorrow on Peacock, you are going to have a chance to see the first two episodes of Teacup, their ambitious new horror drama. What can you expect from each one?

Well, we should start off here by noting that, for those unaware, this is a series starring two familiar names in Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale) as well as Scott Speedman (Grey’s Anatomy). It is set in rural Georgia around a small farm, one that almost immediately goes haywire when there are a few surprises that turn up. Many of them, as you would expect given the genre, turn out to be quite bad.

Want to learn a little bit more now? Then go ahead and look at the synopses for both of these episodes below…

Season 1 episode 1, “Think About the Bubbles” – The animals start acting strangely on the Chenoweths’ isolated farm; Maggie avoids her husband James when their son goes missing; the family, including Grandma Ellen and Maggie’s daughter Meryl, are joined by neighbors as they search for the boy.

Season 1 episode 2, “My Little Lighthouse” – With no cell service and the power out, the Chenoweths and their neighbors desperately seek help; Maggie realizes something very strange is going on with Arlo.

In addition to being a horror drama, rest assured that Teacup is going to be bringing some mystery to the table here, as well. After all, one of the show’s biggest questions has to be how a lot of the Chenoweth family is suddenly in so much danger. Also, who has shut out the power? Is this show going to venture into some supernatural direction around the farm, or is there a somewhat-reasonable explanation to everything? All of this is going to be fairly fun to figure out in due time…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

