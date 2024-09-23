Teacup season 1 trailer: Extended look at Peacock’s horror drama

Come October 10, Peacock is poised to launch a show in Teacup that could prove to be television’s new horror sensation. If has familiar faces in Scott Speedman and Yvonne Strahovski and at this point, it feels clear that it will make your hair stand on end.

After all, the earliest comparison we can make involving this show is another horror drama that is also on the air right now in FROM. After all, both shows are set in a mysterious community that is being befallen by some strange circumstances and potentially monstrous arrivals. The difference here is that in this Georgia community, once upon a time everything was fine. Then, strangers arrive out of nowhere and start to potentially tear it apart.

If you head over here now, you can see the full trailer that puts Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale, Chuck) and Scott Speedman (Grey’s Anatomy, Felicity) front and center. What is exciting here is that this show is effectively going to be throwing these two performers into a genre that is a little outside where we typically see them, as they have to fight for their family’s survival while also figuring out who these mysterious entities are wandering around in gas masks. They come bearing warnings, and based on the conclusion of the trailer, things are going to get pretty darn horrific.

Based on what we are seeing so far from Teacup, it does appear as though this is going to be a good entry across any horror TV lineup that you are plotting out over the course of next month. It will also play out over several weeks, which means that there’s a chance to discuss it with your friends every single step of the way. We prefer this much of the time to the standard binge-watching model.

What are you most excited to see when Teacup launches on Peacock?

Did this trailer make you more interested? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







