Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 10/9/24?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are we going to get it, alongside Chicago Fire and then Chicago PD, for the third week in a row?

Well, here is where we do have to come in here with some of the good news: The One Chicago world is going to keep going strong for a little while longer. It is tradition for the show to kick off with a handful of episodes, and that is exactly what we’re getting here, as well. All three episodes have some important stuff coming, whether it be significant conflicts or potential romantic subplots. Is Atwater finally getting some sort of love over on PD after so many years? We’d love it, but there is no guarantee it is going to last.

For now, the biggest thing that we can do is try to set the stage. With that, we suggest that you check out the full synopses for all three of these upcoming shows below…

Chicago Med season 10 episode 3, “Trust Fall” – 10/09/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Hannah treats a woman whose undiagnosed condition threatens the lives of both her and her unborn child. Goodwin receives a chilling message while battling the hospital higher-ups.

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 3, “All Kinds of Crazy” – 10/09/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide and Van Meter investigate a fire at a family-owned restaurant. Pascal questions Kidd’s leadership.

Chicago PD season 12 episode 3, “Off Switch” – Atwater struggles to find balance as he teams up with a forensic psychologist on an armed robbery case.

With these episodes in particular, we are perhaps the most interested to see what is happening when it comes to Kidd and Pascal, mostly due to the fact that Dom is still so new to the show. Also, Kidd is not someone to suffer fools; if the new Captain challenges her, she is going to challenge him back.

What are you most excited to see moving into the next chapter of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and then Chicago PD?

