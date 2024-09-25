Why did Dominic Rains leave Chicago Med, Dr. Crockett Marcel?

Why did Dominic Rains leave Chicago Med, and his character of Dr. Dominic Rains, leading into the start of season 10?

We should start off here by noting that it’s been clear for a good while that the actor would be departing the series after a solid run over the past few years. What’s been a little more mysterious for now is the reason why. It felt clear from the script in the finale alone that the writers had a way to write out this character, and they opted to do that.

With this in mind, it is fair to say that Rains’ exit is in some way a result of some sort of creative decision (either on his part or the producers); or, that there were financial considerations involved. It is important to remember here that Chicago Med, like so many other shows in the franchise, tends to operate with a reasonable amount of turmoil and a somewhat-tight budget. These are just things that we’ve grown used to over the years, for better or for worse.

Now, we do know that there are going to be some new characters who are coming on board the show to help replace Marcel. It remains to be seen if we will love or hate them, but that’s something that you can say holds pretty true for almost any newcomer.

Will Rains ever come back?

As of this writing, we have yet to hear anything that even remotely suggests that this will be the case — but never say never! One of the great things about this show in general is that the door is always going to be open for something more, at least so long as the character is still alive. (This is the case with Crockett, who left to deal with his grief.)

Are you going to miss Dominic Rains as a part of Chicago Med as we move forward?

