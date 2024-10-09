Slow Horses season 4 finale: Is Harkness River Cartwright’s father?

The Slow Horses season 4 finale has officially now come and gone, and with that, there are certainly a number of key revelations.

We knew in advance of this episode airing that there was a good chance that Frank Harkness was River Cartwright’s father, mostly because this is the thing that fundamentally made the most sense. He was someone who was around his mother, and we also know that he has a real affinity for trying to build an army using some of his kids. With that, we can’t say that we are even remotely shocked that he wanted to recruit Jack Lowden’s character at the start of this episode.

Now, are we know that he actually thought that this would work? Maybe to a certain extent. River is still team Slough House, and the fact that Harkness is his dad does not change this. The problem long-term may just be that Frank could still be out there, given all the secrets he has and the ways in which he has been planning to be in this position for quite a while already. He has thought of a lot of what he is going to do for a while now and with that, seems to be more than ready to pull out all the stops to try and make it happen.

So will Hugo Weaving return for a season 5? We cannot rule that out, all things considered…

The saddest part of the episode

From our vantage point, that was absolutely watching River have to take his grandfather to a senior home, realizing that there was no better place to care for him at this point in his life. David felt it was a huge betrayal, and it was enough to make Jackson Lamb actually show some sympathy for River at the end of the finale. See? He does care!

What did you think about the Slow Horses season 4 finale overall?

Were you surprised by some of the reveals? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

