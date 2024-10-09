Is Kadiff Kirwan leaving Slow Horses, & is Marcus Longridge dead?

Is Kadiff Kirwan leaving Slow Horses following the events of the season 4 finale? If you have watched the Apple TV+ show from the very beginning, there is one thing you know already: This is not a show afraid to take big risks. In a lot of ways, they welcome and embrace them! There are a lot of characters who have died over the years, with Min Harper being arguably the most notable one. Sure, you can add Syd if you want … but we’ve always felt like Olivia Cooke’s character is still somewhere out there.

Alas, we do now have to add Marcus Longridge to the list of the dearly departed — it does appear as though he is 100% gone, especially based on how Jackson Lamb chose to honor him.

We know that in some ways, Gary Oldman’s character can be as crass and cynical as they come. However, we do think that he cares deep down about the agents at Slough House, even if he shows that at times in a rather unconventional way. We saw further evidence of that with the way in which he negotiated to ensure that Longridge’s family was properly cared for after his death, and that he was operating out in the field.

Losing the character will come as a clear blow to the unit. While he clearly had his demons, he also had a bond with Shirley and many others; beyond just that, you never know who will be brought in as a replacement! While a lot of people at Slough House are incompetent, some are more so than others. Marcus’ problem had nothing to do with his capabilities in the field; instead, it had a lot to do with his gambling and the toll that his vice had upon him. He was a key part of the show the past few seasons, and he will 100% be missed.

