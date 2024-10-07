Slow Horses season 6: Why no official news yet?

As so many people out there know at the moment, a Slow Horses season 5 has already been filmed leading into the season 4 finale. Is that going to be the final season? All signs, at least per now, are pointing towards “no.”

After all, consider the evidence here for a moment! There has been speculation that a season 6 has been greenlit for a while. Meanwhile, star Gary Oldman has basically come out at this point and said that he will play Jackson Lamb for as long as anyone wants him to. That’s great, given that we are hardly tired of the performance now and would like to see it keep going for a little while longer.

So what is Apple waiting for when it comes to an official announcement? More than likely, they are just waiting for the right time and place in order to lift the veil on some of the news here. That could be after the end of season 4, or potentially around the time that a season 6 officially enters production. No matter what is decided upon here, you have to think the streaming service is going to make some sort of huge announcement all about it.

In the midst of all of this, we imagine that there will be plenty of attention paid to season 5, and that may even include a trailer. In the past, finales for this show have been accompanied by previews for what lies ahead, so why wouldn’t we think that there’s going to be a chance that something similar is going to take place here? Per some of Oldman’s earliest comments on the subject, we could be gearing up for one of the more personal stories about Jackson Lamb that we’ve had a chance to see.

