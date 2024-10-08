Big Brother Reindeer Games season 2: Why no reveal yet?

Given that we are getting close now to the Big Brother 26 finale on CBS, it feels fair to wonder about Big Brother Reindeer Games season 2. Is it actually going to happen or not?

Before we even go too far into anything here, we should go ahead and note that the first season of the Christmas-themed show was so much better than it had any right to be. The producers clearly had a lot of fun coming up with competitions and ways to decorate the house, and it felt even like a greater training ground for equitable competitions we could see down the road. The casting for the first season was also pretty great, and we have a feeling that this show enables them to get some players back who may not be willing to do a full season with a multi-month commitment to being in that house.

If you are thinking that it is weird that no Big Brother Reindeer Games season 2 news has come as of yet, it’s really not that strange at all. The reveal came late last season (think the finale at the end of season 25), and this show can be put together really fast. It doesn’t take long to produce or redesign the house, and we hardly think that it costs the network that much to make it.

The only real question you have to wonder is this: Does CBS feel like they need it? It’s not essential, but we honestly hope that they do bring it back and with at least 1-2 players from this season on board. It’s just a bit of silly holiday fun, and we honestly think that this show could utilize more of this given how intense and super-serious fans tend to be during the regular season.

If we do get another season, we tend to think that (once more) it could be teased in the finale. Let’s cross our fingers and hope, shall we?

Do you think we are going to see a Big Brother Reindeer Games season 2?

