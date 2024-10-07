Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: The state of day 84

We are now deep into the afternoon of day 84 within the Big Brother 26 house, so are there any major surprises ahead?

Well, let’s just say that for the time being, we really just want this week to be over. We are days away from the final four eviction and for now, it feels like Makensy still is planning to evict Rubina with the Veto. Rubina has yet to do anything to try and campaign and at times, it feels like she’s already checked out and accepted her fate. She feels isolated, almost as though she hasn’t had anyone to lean on. Some of that is true in that she may not relate to a lot of the people who are left in the game; however, some of it is also in her head, at least when it comes to her spot the game. There is always time in which things can change.

Hilariously, just last night Makensy learned that she has to cast her vote to evict live — though we don’t think that this is going to alter what she wants to do here. The truth is that for most of the day, she and Chelsie have slept, whereas Rubina and Cam have occasionally sat around and talked.

Days like today are certainly going to make the case for shortening the end part of a season — though we would argue that you could just add another houseguest and then work to condense the final few days a little more. The only other alternative is making the entirety of a season shorter in general, but we don’t think that CBS would want to do that since they do generate solid ratings from the show much of the time.

