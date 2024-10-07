Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Makensy updates Chelsie

We recognize that within Big Brother 26, it can be hard to really know where some people stand within the game. However, with Makensy it feels like you can take everything she tells Chelsie as gospel. She’s basically been controlled by her like a wind-up toy for weeks now, and Chelsie has already influenced her in a lot of ways when it comes to the upcoming final four eviction.

Think about it like this: Chelsie has for the past 48 hours subtly pushed for Makensy to keep Cam — and now, she’s leaning towards doing just that. Sure, Cam also helped by campaigning to her, but we’re not sure how much that really matters.

The irony in all of this is that Makensy could actually benefit more from Cam winning the final Head of Household than her, at least if he actually did something shocking and evicted Chelsie. We oddly have more confidence that he would do something that is smarter for his game than her, as she’s routinely been completely unaware of where she stands within the game.

Tonight with Chelsie, Makensy reiterated that she sees reasons to keep Cam, she’s leaning that way, and she doesn’t feel beholden to take all women to the final three if that doesn’t benefit her.

The one thing that could change her thinking

Well, it would help if Rubina actually had a conversation with her! So far, she’s been mostly content with just playing cards, doing laps around the backyard, and hanging out. Makensy has already said that she will 100% evict Rubina if she never tries to have a conversation with her and honestly, we get it. You gotta show some effort in the event you want to stay! If Rubina makes a 100% commitment to bring Makensy to final two, that would help. Cam hinted that he could, but that’s as far as he went.

