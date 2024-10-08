The Penguin season 1 episode 4: What is Victor’s mindset now?

There were a number of interesting storylines that happened on The Penguin season 1 episode 3, but Victor certainly took center stage. We saw more about what happened to him courtesy of the flooding in The Batman, plus also him come to some really difficult decisions regarding his future.

Did Vic really want a life that consisted of working alongside Oz Cobb? At a certain point in episode 3, he felt trapped and considered what else was out there. What Oz could offer was far from a normal life, especially when you think about the danger it presented. Yet, there was also an opportunity to feel important and make a great deal of money … and these were things that were hard for him to pass up. We also do tend to think that on some level, Oz empowering him had to play a role here, as well.

So now that Vic made the decision to come back to Oz at the end of episode 3, is the indecision in his mind settled? You can argue that, at least for the time being. Speaking to The Wrap, here is some of what Rhenzy Feliz (who plays the character) had to say:

“Oz says it at the end of the episode, ‘We’re really in it now, kid.’ You can see it on his face, it’s, ‘Oh my god, what have I done? Did I make the right decision?’ I think ultimately he decides he did. This is the right thing to do and I see that now.”

We’ll see long-term if that turns out to be the case or not. Because we are not talking here about someone who is a fundamental part of the greater Batman universe, anything could happen to him.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

