The Penguin season 1 episode 4 promo: The story of Sofia

This coming weekend on HBO, you are going to have a chance to check out The Penguin season 1 episode 4. What can you expect?

Well, after tonight’s new episode brought you a somewhat panoramic view at a lot of the main players (especially Vic), it does appear as though we will be taking a much deeper look into Sofia Falcone, her past, and how she ended up going into Arkham in the first place. The promo suggested that we’ll be seeing headlines aplenty of her as the Hangman, plus also her potentially getting institutionalized were at the same time. There is so much story that could be delivered on her here, while at the same time seeing a little bit more of what’s going on with her within the present.

So where are things going to be at when it comes to Oz and Sofia moving forward? We have a hard time imagining that they’re going to be in that great of a spot, given that the title character was more than fine leaving her behind so he could have a little bit more of a clean getaway. This could really be a reflection of some themes that have gone on with Sofia for most of her life, as she feels like she’s been continuously overlooked and she doesn’t quite have any sort of real, tangible place within the world.

If nothing else, we would say based on watching the preview along that there is going to be some sort of powerhouse performance here from Cristin Milioti, who has gotten rave reviews for her role on the show through every episode so far. This could be the darkest episode of The Penguin yet, so our expectations are certainly high.

Related – See some other news right now when it comes to The Penguin season 1 episode 4 right now

Is there anything that you are especially excited for entering The Penguin season 1 episode 4 over at HBO?

Go ahead and let us know right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for additional news.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







