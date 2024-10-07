The Penguin season 1 episode 4: The Hangman origin story

Even though The Penguin may be for the most part the story of one Oz Cobb, get prepared for a Sofia Falcone spotlight like no other. After all, we know that the character was at Arkham State Hospital for a long time — what did she go through there? Well, this story could be a lot about that.

First and foremost, let’s highlight that the title for this installment is “Cent’anni” — for those unaware, this is something that can be said alongside a toast to signal good fortune for a hundred years. We don’t exactly think that Sofia has had the best of luck over time — and we’re also not exactly of the belief that Oz is helping anything there at all.

For a few more details on what is coming, check out the full The Penguin season 1 episode 4 synopsis with some other updates:

Confronting the events that turned her into “The Hangman” – and led to a decade-long fight to survive in Arkham State Hospital – Sofia makes plans for a more hopeful future.

Is this a chance to dive more into comic-book lore?

Well, at the moment, it feels pretty darn easy to argue that, no? The Hangman is an integral part of Sofia’s story within the DC lore, but the show may take a handful of liberties with it. Because this character is not anywhere near as well-known to casual comic fans, there is a good bit of flexibility that comes along with that. More than anything, we just want a tour de force in here from Cristin Milioti, who we know has already done some pretty outstanding things with this part. The Penguin can still be about Oz, even if they also give her plenty of opportunities to shine along the way. Why not have both?

