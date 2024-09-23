The Penguin season 1: Why Oz doesn’t embrace the nickname

We are only in the midst of one episode of The Penguin over on HBO and Max and one thing feels pretty clear: The show has a clear perspective on what to embrace from the comic books, and what to steer clear from. This is especially true when it comes to a certain moniker that makes up the show’s title.

So is Oz Cobb going to be called The Penguin with regularity throughout the series? Not exactly. While his perspective could always change over time, that’s not something that is assured. You have to move forward now thinking that it is going to be something the show avoids.

In speaking on this further in an interview with Deadline, showrunner Lauren LeFranc made it clear why the decision was made:

“I knew that Oz didn’t appreciate the term, and that was something that felt derogatory toward him … Gangsters in mobs often they have these nicknames for people. So it made a lot of sense that his nickname from others would be the Penguin. But it’s not a term that he embraces.”

For now, Oz has some other things to be concerned about now beyond his name. One of the biggest ones, of course, relates to what is going on when it comes to Sofia Falcone. She is extremely smart, and we don’t think the whole plan to turn her and the Maroni family against one another is going to work altogether easily. It is our feeling that there are going to be some various obstacles that are thrown in there for Oz as he tries to gain a larger foothold in Gotham. Even if we have a small sense as to where the story will likely be going, there are plenty of ways to shock us in the interim.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

