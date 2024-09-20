The Penguin season 1 episode 2 trailer: Oz fights to be a legend

Last night, HBO and Max offered up a first look at not just The Penguin episode 2, but what’s coming up rest of the way. Remember here that the Colin Farrell project was meant to be a limited series — with that, you have a defined beginning, middle, and end. It is about watching Oz Cobb’s rise to power.

Based on the extended trailer for what lies ahead, one thing feels clear: Nothing is going to come easy. This is a guy who is clearly trying to turn the Falcone and Maroni families against one another so he can better be the last man standing; don’t you think that Sofia is going to have something to say about this, especially if she learns the full truth about her brother?

The biggest thing that seems to be driving Oz is this fervent desire to prove to himself and others that he can do it. He comes from nothing and feels like for the better part of his life, he was ignored and treated like dirt. This is a chance to turn that narrative around and he seems dead-set on doing it. He also has Vic working under him, and this is the sort of person he feels will understand.

The appeal for the rest of this season will be seeing these characters grow, and also watching what Oz is so great at — his charisma, and working both people and situations to get exactly more of whatever it is he wants. This is a guy who tries not to present a lot of fair, and we do enjoy the focus so far. Yes, we know it may be weird to have a show set in Gotham without Batman, but within the first episode we really did not miss him at all.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

