The Penguin season 1 episode 2 air date: Oz’s next move

After the premiere tonight on HBO, it makes sense to want to know more about The Penguin episode 2 … but you’ll be waiting a while.

After all, the network and the Max streaming service are actually not airing episode 2 next Thursday; instead, the plan here is for it to return on Sunday, September 29, where it will continue to air at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. (Industry will shift an hour later starting this weekend, in case you are wondering.) This makes some sense for HBO given mostly that the Colin Farrell series fits the bill of the network having a big, expensive show in their most important timeslot. Given that many of the reviews have also been positive, that also does enable them to keep their prestige reputation intact.

Now, let’s get more into the story here, shall we? Below, you can see the full The Penguin episode 2 synopsis with more insight on what could be coming:

Sofia works to secure her family’s strength, while Oz attempts to play both the Falcone and Maroni families to his advantage.

This story is titled “Inside Man,” and that may give you at least a small sense of what the central story here is going to be. Oz may consider himself to be an inside man for both families at the moment, but the problem here is that he has a lot of people battling against him.

Is Sofia going to be underestimated?

We do think that there is a legitimate chance of that for a few different reasons … but she shouldn’t be. All things considered, she was in Arkham! She is clearly dangerous in her own way and for the sake of drama, it’s great that Oz will have a foil! Of course, but we highly doubt that he feels that way! This is the sort of guy who would easily prefer to waltz in and have some level of control of his own.

What do you most want to see moving into The Penguin episode 2 when it arrives?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

