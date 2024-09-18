The Penguin season 2: Colin Farrell’s latest thoughts

Before we dive too far into anything else when it comes to The Penguin on HBO and Max, let’s just note the following: This was not designed to be an ongoing series. From the get-go the spin-off to The Batman was designed for there to be a beginning, middle, and end, and we’re not sure that there is going to be any dramatic change in regard to that on the way.

Previously, Colin Farrell had indicated that by the end of the first season, he was so tired of all the prosthetic work that he was ready to move on and do something different. With that being said, is there still an interest he’d have in coming back for? The answer he gave at the recent show premiere may surprise you.

For a little more on this, be sure to check out what Farrell had to say to TV Insider:

“I mean, it was only ever designed as an eight-part limited [series], but yeah, I mean, I’d be open to anything for sure … I had a great time doing it.

“I mean… I was ready to walk away from it by the end … There was no complaints in work, it was just anyone who’d listen, I was like, ‘I’m just sick of being under this thing … But [he] is an extraordinary character. It’s why it survived 80 or 90 years of various incarnations.”

For us personally, we tend to think there is a specific timeline laid out for some of the Matt Reeves – Batman properties. Because of this, it is fundamentally rather hard to imagine that Oz would be able to come back and have his own separate story again. The Penguin is about the character’s rise to power, and in a lot of ways that could shape whatever is next.

