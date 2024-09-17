The Penguin: See a new Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti video!

In just a couple of days now, you are going to have a chance to see The Penguin premiere over on HBO and Max. While you wait, why not get to know the cast further?

Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see a new video that gives you plenty more reasons to be excited, especially when it comes to getting a chance to learn more about stars Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti. Sure, you may know a few things about the two of them already, as neither one of them are exactly unknowns within this business. Yet, there are some informative and irreverent questions in here that offer a better sense of insight into 1) who they are and 2) how they are approaching this show.

One thing that is clearly important to both of them is keeping a sense of lightness at times, which is important given that The Penguin is a particularly dark show where a lot of terrible stuff does happen. Oz Cobb is a villain for a reason, and we’re also eager to see what the show chooses to do with Milioti’s Sofia Falcone. This is someone who is known to comic fans, but there’s probably more flexibility here. (The most mainstream depiction that we have of this character is Crystal Reed’s take on it back on Gotham.)

Through at least some of The Penguin, our feeling is that you are going to see Oz and Sofia at odds, and for a pretty particular reason: Both of them are going to think that they are the one most deserving of having ownership over the city now. This show is about a rise to power, but also a lot of the complications that can come up during the journey. One thing that it is not about, meanwhile, is getting to see more of Robert Pattinson’s Batman. Don’t expect him to be turning up on the show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Penguin now, including premiere expectations

What are you most eager to see within The Penguin premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other information.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







