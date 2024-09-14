The Penguin series premiere run time, description

The series premiere of The Penguin is coming to HBO and Max on Thursday night — are you ready to dive into Oz’s world?

The first thing to note here is that even though this may be a limited series, it does still feel like the producers are going to give you your money’s worth. The first episode is poised to run for an hour and ten minutes, which means that it will feel almost like a mini-movie in its own right. It has already been confirmed that the show picks up around a week after the conclusion of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which means that Gotham is not going to look altogether different from what it did then.

Also, we should note that in the mind of Oz Cobb, the city may be ripe for the taking. “After Hours” is the title for the premiere; meanwhile, the synopsis below does a good job of signaling what lies ahead:

In the wake of Carmine Falcone’s death, Oz attempts to legitimize himself among Gotham’s criminal underworld.

We certainly think that the premiere is going to do a lot to showcase the work of Colin Farrell — however, at the same time we also tend to think that it will also allow for some of the foils around him to shine bright, as well. Cristin Milioti is someone to watch within here as Sofia Falcone, who is going to be coming out of Arkham and as a result of that, will be doing whatever she can to try and establish a prominent footprint at the same exact time. We are eager to see what she brings to the series, even if her story is more of a slow burn.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

