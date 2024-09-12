The Penguin season 2: Would Colin Farrell want to do more?

Before we even arrive to the series premiere of The Penguin on HBO and Max, we should note that this is being billed as a limited series. However, at the same time we’ve seen examples aplenty over the years of these shows extending past their standard shelf life.

With this in mind, it does feel fair to raise the question here: Should we anticipate something more if the ratings turn out to be great? Anything is possible and yet, it feels like Colin Farrell himself is unsure if he wants to be back.

Speaking in a new issue of Total Film, Farrell notes that while he liked the experience of doing the show, wearing all of the prosthetics required for the character was a lot of work:

“Don’t get me wrong – I loved it – but it got in on me a little bit. By the end of it, I was b—-ing and moaning to anyone who would listen to me that I fucking wanted it to be finished. I tried to remind them that I had ‘grumpy gratitude.’ I was still grateful, and still honored – I grew up watching Burgess Meredith [who played the role in the ’60s TV series], and then Danny DeVito [in Tim Burton’s 1992 film Batman Returns] was my Penguin – so being a part of the lineage of that storytelling, I really did feel privileged. But by the end of it…

“It’s not like I didn’t know who I was and I was going out and burning cars and s—, but… if you take what Matt Reeves created and then what Lauren [LeFranc, showrunner] did and what Mike [Marino, prosthetics and make-up designer] did and put them all together, it was a really powerful experience.”

For now, we’re just happy to have a single season of The Penguin and we’ll see what happens from there. Also, if Farrell does want to make more TV, can we get another season of Sugar?

Do you want to see The Penguin be some sort of ongoing series?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

