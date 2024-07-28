The Penguin premiere date, new trailer revealed!

There is no longer any reason for questions or uncertainty; tonight, we know when The Penguin is officially set to arrive to HBO and Max.

Before we get too far into this, we should give a quick reminder: The DC series’ move to HBO alongside the streaming service is a recent development, but it something that will be more commonplace with a number of series moving forward. This is just a way for the two business to be combined a little more and give these shows some further outreach. The Penguin will be premiering on Thursday, September 19 on both Max and HBO; this is a slightly unusual start date for the latter network, but it is fairly typical for the streamer.

Now that we’ve got all of the finer details out of the way, let’s just say that you can check out the full trailer now here. It remains remarkable just how much of a transformation Colin Farrell makes to play Oswald Cobblepot, both in terms of his look and his voice. This is a series that will take a deep dive into Gotham’s underworld as we see the title character work on continuing to add to his criminal empire. There are a number of other fascinating comic-book characters who could appear, with a prominent one being Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, who has spent some time in Arkham and also has ties to the notorious Falcone crime family.

For those wanting to get a better sense of the time-frame for this show, it fits in quite perfectly following The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, and it will also help set the stage for the next movie in the franchise. There is certainly a chance that Pattinson makes some sort of cameo over the course of the show, but that is not something that is presently confirmed.

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Penguin when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are so many other updates that are coming up before the premiere.

