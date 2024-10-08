The Irrational season 2 episode 2 spoilers: ‘A Kick in the Teeth’

Following the big premiere tonight, do you want to see a little bit more about The Irrational season 2 episode 2 at NBC?

Obviously, we know that things are going to keep evolving on the show week after week and in the end, why wouldn’t they? We tend to think that if you are the producers for the crime drama, you do want to find a way to keep surprising us. The best way that they can do that with “A Kick in the Teeth” is simply to find a way to make the procedural aspects of the story even more impactful that before. This is going to be a hard case for Alec to solve, mostly because the stakes are so high! There is a serial killer on the loose and finding a way to stop them will not prove to be an easy task. Will he still be able to do it? Let’s just say, at least for now, that this is the hope!

Below, you can check out the full The Irrational season 2 episode 2 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

The FBI needs Alec and his team to help stop a serial killer terrorizing the suburbs; as the bodies pile up, Alec helps the police uncover what’s really driving this murderer to his choice of victims.

What will be the biggest challenge for Alec here?

Well, it really comes down to figuring out the motive and the process behind the scenes for the killer, which is something that can be incredibly hard to pinpoint. You are having to get a step ahead of someone who clearly has put a lot of thought already into what they are doing, even if a ton of these thoughts are terrible and malicious.

