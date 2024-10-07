The Irrational season 2 premiere: Jesse L. Martin sets stage

Are you ready to see The Irrational season 2 premiere over on NBC? It has been a long wait and yet, the drama is almost officially on the way back.

With that, why not hear a little bit more from Jesse L. Martin? He is of course at the center of the story, and he certainly has quite a bit to say in terms of what lies ahead!

If you head over here, you can see the actor behind Alec do a good bit of explaining what is going to make this season feel different from what we had the first time. We recognize already that this is a chance to expand the story because there are going to be some more episodes. Also, there is an opportunity to introduce new characters and evolve the backstory for some of the people we know already.

There is no doubt that at this point, the top priority of the story ahead is pretty darn clear: Alec has to figure out what happened to Rose! This is the cliffhanger that needs to be resolved and once that is done, we recognize fully that there is a chance to immerse in a number of other stories all across the board. We know that the show will likely still adhere to some of its procedural roots, as this is a big part of what makes something like it as successful as it is. Yet, there is likely still to be something a little bit larger underneath the surface, and we are looking forward to having that be explored to some greater depth over time.

One more thing to hope

It’s simple — that the ratings stay good! There is some uncertainty there, given there is more competition now that there was back in season 1.

