The Irrational season 2 episode 1 spoilers: ‘Collateral Damage’

One week from Tuesday, you are going to finally see The Irrational season 2 premiere over at NBC. Want to learn more about it?

Well, over the past several months, it has been pretty clear what the primary focus of the story was going to be for Jesse L. Martin’s character of Alec: Working to ensure that he is able to rescue Rose. Her capture at the end of last season is going to shift everything into high gear. Of course, we tend to think that he is going to do everything he can to find her, but doing that is obviously so much easier said than done

To get a few more details as to what this story is going to look liked, check out the full The Irrational season 2 episode 1 synopsis below:

When Rose goes missing, Alec quickly discovers this is no ordinary kidnapping; while Rose plays a dangerous game to stall for time, Alec takes matters into his own hands to find her.

While we’re sure that some parts of this story could be resolved over the course of this hour, that does not mean every single part of it will be! We are going into this with the expectation that there could be a few things left unresolved that will carry into the upcoming episodes — it is either that or something new altogether will be explored. After all, The Irrational is one of those crime dramas that likes to mix a case-of-the-week plot with something larger, that way there is an incentive to watch every episode as opposed to just checking out one every now and then.

Given how successful the first season of the show was, we recognize that the stakes are high for whatever is going to be next. Even still, the writers know at this point what viewers liked from season 1. They should be able to rise to the challenge.

