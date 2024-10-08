The Golden Bachelorette episode 4 video: Why is Chock leaving?

As we get prepared for The Golden Bachelorette episode 4 on ABC, one thing certainly feels clear: Chock is leaving the show. However, is he going to be gone forever? That is where the mystery lies for now.

After all, what we could be seeing on this coming episode is not something that we do not see all that often: Someone leaving and yet, someone also still being interested in coming back down the road. If you head over to the link here, you can see Joan Vassos herself confirm that Chock is going, but also that she hopes that he is coming back. Otherwise, a big part of the show could end up changing.

So what is going on here? It could be due to some sort of unforeseen personal matter that requires immediate attention. We know that these sort of emergencies are pretty carefully monitored, mostly because Chock can’t just be off looking up information on the other guys or Joan in his time away — at least, provided that he wants to come back. We do tend to think that he will, especially if both he and Joan want it to be so.

Ultimately, the most important thing to remember with The Golden Bachelorette / any other show of this nature is that fundamentally, there are no real rules and everyone can largely do whatever they want. The most important thing to note is that the producers just want a worthy love story, and they are going to work to make that happen in whatever form makes sense to them at any given moment. Love is not always easy, and we certainly know that there are even more challenges as you get older.

this article was written by Jessica BunBun.

