The Golden Bachelorette episode 4 spoilers: More on Chock’s exit?

As we prepare to see The Golden Bachelorette episode 4 on ABC this coming Wednesday, we know of one potentially dramatic moment already! We are speaking here of a possible exit by Chock, someone who felt like a possible favorite for Joan Vassos — and also someone who sounds almost identical to Peyton Manning whenever he opens his mouth.

Based on the details that we have for this episode, Chock’s possible exit will be coming a little later in episode — before that, though, there will be a couple of one-on-one dates and then a group date that features some Chippendales dancers.

Take a look below at the full The Golden Bachelorette episode 4 synopsis for some other insight:

Joan’s journey to find love gets a whole lot hotter with some help from the Chippendales dancers during a revealing group date—raising awareness for Stand Up To Cancer and hosted by Kaitlyn Bristowe. Next, Joan and one lucky suitor skate through a breathtaking winter wonderland, featuring a surprise concert from REO Speedwagon; and later, Joan and another gentleman enjoy a cozy evening together, cooking up their own recipe for romance. Just as things seem to be falling into place, things take a turn when one suitor delivers shocking news.

We will admit that at this point, it is hard to root for just one contender since we like so many of the guys left! From a sentimental standpoint it is easy to argue that Charles L. is the most endearing; however, you could also say that he and Joan are so much better as friends since he isn’t quite ready for a relationship like this. Pascal could be a top contender — if nothing else, he stands out above the rest just due to his voice alone.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

