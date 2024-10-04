The Golden Bachelorette episode 4: Joan Vassos’ men … dance?

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see The Golden Bachelorette episode 4 arrive — and with that comes more dates. So, why are they going to look like? That’s a worthy question to wonder, and one appears to very much be both silly and over-the-top.

We will be honest here: We’ve never loved some of the dates that require the guys to strip down and perform some sort of dance routine. However, there is one distinction with the Chippendales-inspired date here that makes it stand out: It is helping to raise money for cancer awareness.

If you head over to Entertainment Weekly, you can see a sneak preview for what is coming up here, from the dancing to the fundraising aspect of the show. Both of these, in some shape or form, are going to be important … but we also really just hope that this is fun for the people involved.

Also, if some guys are self-conscious, let them be! This is a hard thing to be vulnerable about, especially once you get later in life. Luckily, we at least think that The Golden Bachelorette has an opportunity here to be fairly non-judgmental and really focus more on allowing the men to have a great time over just trying to objectify anyone.

Who are the frontrunners to be with Joan at the end?

That’s a hard thing to figure out right now! You could say that Pascal has a great chance, but we’ll admit still that our heart lies with Charles L. and his endearing story. We’re not sure that he is 100% ready for romance, though, and may be better off simply being friends with Joan.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

