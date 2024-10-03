The Golden Bachelorette episode 4 spoilers: Is Chock leaving?

As we head into The Golden Bachelorette episode 4 on ABC next week, are things starting to become more serious for Joan Vassos?

At this point, we honestly do think that both the lead and the rest of the men have to start thinking more and more about the long-term. Are all of the remaining guys ready? This is hard given that you are talking here about people who have experienced such tremendous loss and grief.

So did the promo for what lies ahead signal a major exit is coming? Well, it suggested that Chock could actually depart the show — and almost out of the blue. Why in the world do that, given that it does seem that he has feelings? We hear something in here about a worst fear, and it is possible that there is something going on at home. Of course, there is also a chance that this is some big-take fake-out.

Beyond whatever is happening here for Chock, the rest of the episode feels fairly similar to what we’ve come to expect from this show over time. After all, we are going to be seeing some solo dates as real feelings start to become more and more apparent. Sure, we may also get some more male bonding along the way.

The one thing that we are not emotionally prepared for

Charles L. is likely not going to be there at the finale, and we have to prepare for him to be sent out at some point. We are not ready for this, but we hope that no matter when he goes, there is going to be an opportunity here to see how much he has healed from this experience. It feels like it has already helped him dramatically in many ways.

Related – Be sure to see some thoughts on tonight’s The Golden Bachelorette

What did you think about what we saw on The Golden Bachelorette episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







