The Golden Bachelorette episode 3: Why was Gerry Turner back?

We knew entering The Golden Bachelorette episode 3 that there was going to be some sort of appearance from Gerry Turner. Now, there was a big question that came with that: Why was he there?

The worst-case scenario for us is that he was going to be there to try and join Joan Vassos’ season, given that we really didn’t need another chapter to his story on reality TV. Yet, the more that we saw her and Gerry talk, the more it was clear that he was just there to give “advice” — or, at least whatever the producers wanted in that moment. Maybe this whole appearance was just meant to freak people out and make them think the he could be coming back.

So with all of that out of the way now, let’s pivot over to the next important thing here: Discussing the rose ceremony at the end of the episode. While Chock, Gary, and Guy seem to be favorites, we will admit that almost our entire heart wanted to see Charles L. selected. He was so unbelievable likable and sweet — we don’t necessarily think that he is going to be there at the very end, but we do think that he is opening the door for a lot of discussions about grief. His story is one that you rarely get on reality TV at all.

Luckily, Charles was picked, so whatever pain we feel as a viewer has been pushed back and delayed for at least a little while longer. For those who love Mark Anderson, you can also rejoice in the fact that he stuck around — though he was the last person to get a rose. We don’t think that we lost anyone tonight who were extremely important players to the story of the season.

