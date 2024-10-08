Survivor 47 episode 4 sneak peek: The state of the Lavo tribe

If there is one way that we can set the stage for what’s ahead on Survivor 47 episode 4 prior to it airing, it is by stating this: Rome is probably in more trouble than he realizes.

After all, think about it like this over the years: How many purely arrogant players have we seen take it home over the years? Sure, it is has happened here and there, but even Boston Rob did not win on the season he was most arrogant in All-Stars. You want to have confidence in your game, but you have to be careful to not let that overshadow everything that is happening around you. This is, regrettably, the spot in which we see him getting into trouble in the latest sneak peek for what lies ahead.

If you head over to the link here, you can see more of what we are talking about here, as he feels as though almost nothing can happen to him at the Lavo Tribe after the previous Tribal Council. After all, Sol is in the clear bottom of the group at the moment, and at this point, Rome could just steal his vote with his advantage and make it so that he cannot play his Shot in the Dark.

Yet, remember this: Rome doesn’t have an idol now. Everyone else on the tribe could get tired of what he’s doing here and blindside him; yet, there’s also just a chance that this group doesn’t go to Tribal for a while. We don’t think that Rome necessarily is going to be gone in this episode and yet, we also have a really hard time thinking that this guy is going to be in the winner’s circle.

