Survivor 47 episode 4 spoilers: Who is caught red-handed?

As we prepare to see Survivor 47 episode 4 on CBS this coming Wednesday, we know that there has been an ominous tease. After all, is Sue actually going to be evacuated? We know that some of her tribemates see what they think is blood at the Tuku camp … but there is a chance that looks can be deceiving.

Remember a few things for a moment, starting with the fact that an idol has already been both found and played at her tribe — meaning that another one is going to be hidden. Meanwhile, remember that this show often does find creative ways in order to challenge castaways, and sometimes, they can look more to the past.

Below, you can check out the full Survivor 47 episode 4 synopsis with some other updates on what is ahead:

“Is That Blood in Your Hair” – A castaway risks getting caught red-handed while on the hunt for an advantage in the game. During the immunity challenge, tribes must dig deep to piece together a win to earn a reward and safety at the next tribal council. Then, one castaway from each tribe will take a journey where they must make a big decision that could impact the game, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct . 9 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

After reading this, we almost wonder if the show is going to be moving in the direction of what they did back in Survivor 42, where it turned out that red paint made it so much more difficult to conceal what you are up to. All of this is just a theory … but we do think that “red-handed” is in here for a reason.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on the next Survivor episode

What are you most excited to see moving into Survivor 47 episode 4 when it airs on CBS next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







