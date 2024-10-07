The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2: Norman Reedus on the kiss

Coming out of last night’s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode, one moment clearly stands out: The kiss. How can it not?

Even though Daryl has been around a number of women of the years on this franchise, it also does feel fair to say he does not have a ton of explicitly-romantic partners. This is something that has long led to a lot of internet speculation and ‘shipping; when it comes to Norman Reedus’ character and Carol in particular, all signs seem to suggest the show is not venturing in this direction … at least for the time being.

So what went into the kiss between Daryl and Isabelle? There are a lot of ways to read it, and the entirety of the story here may not be clear until we get around to episode 3. For now, though, here is some of what Reedus had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

“I think it was an experiment … It was, ‘What is this?’ It wasn’t a ‘This is it!’ It’s a ‘What is this? And what would that look like and how does that feel?’ I don’t think there was an intention to get to second base. I think it was more of scarily parting these curtains to look at the idea of it.”

We recognize that on the surface, this may seem like a rather strange thing for Daryl to think; however, remember that he is so inexperienced with romance and was just a small step in the moment. There could be plenty of time to see if it evolves into something more but simultaneously, we tend to think everyone is aware that there are a lot of other priorities at present. Consider the danger still in France and the threat of Genet. There are also questions about where Daryl, Isabelle, and Laurent are going to go, without any realization that Carol is trying to find her longtime friend.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

