The Penguin season 1 episode 3: Can Sofia really trust Oz?

If there is one thing that we can say about Oz Cobb following The Penguin season 1 episode 3, it is that the guy remains as unpredictable as ever.

Take, for example, the fact that at one point, we see the guy having a pretty emotional conversation with Sofia Falcone where he shows some vulnerability and acts sorry for everything that she has gone through. Then, he’s more than fine leaving her behind amidst that violent situation at the end when the Maronis turn up. It is a reminder that at the end of the day, his first instinct is going to be to look after himself — really regardless of whatever he decides after the fact.

So how much can Sofia really trust Oz? Can anyone actually trust him? Speaking on all of this further in an interview with Collider, here is what director Craig Zobel had to say:

Yeah, he’s pretty unreliable, but isn’t that kind of what you love about him? I think it would be different if, say, in the scene with Sofia before all of that happened, you didn’t believe that he was genuinely sorry. He is able to sell that so well that you’re constantly like, “Well, maybe he’s finally being truthful.” We all know somebody like that in our lives, who has been able to convince us more than once that they’re one way, and then they haven’t been. He’s such a fun character that way.

Ultimately, Oz’s manipulation skills are one of his biggest strengths. Obviously, this would make him incredibly frustrating when it comes to being in your life, but no doubt this makes him an incredibly compelling character to watch. We know in some ways where the character will end up, but there is still room for surprises here and there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

