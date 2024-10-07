Superman & Lois season 4 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Always My Hero’

After what you see tonight on The CW, it makes all the sense in the world to want to know about Superman & Lois season 4 episode 3.

First and foremost, let’s start off by noting that from here on out, this show is going to be a weekly affair. The two-hour premiere worked to set the stage, and we just hope you are ready for some madness from here on out.

So what is going on when it comes to Superman himself? Well, we should note here that the network was cagey in saying too much about him in advance, given that the press release for “Always My Hero” was released prior to the events of the first two episodes. With that, don’t be shocked that the full Superman & Lois season 4 episode 3 synopsis is focused on some other people:

THE EPISODE WAS DIRECTED BY DAVID GIUNTOLI (“A MILLION LITTLE THINGS,” “GRIMM”) – Reeling from failure, Jordan (Alex Garfin) begins to spiral, while Jonathan (Michael Bishop) discovers newfound strength. General Lane (Dylan Walsh) recruits John Henry (Wole Parks) and Natalie Irons (Tayler Buck) to the DOD, before making a choice that will change everything. David Giuntoli (“Grimm”) directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing (#403). Original airdate 10/14/2024.

The reason for all the headlines here on Giuntoli is likely due to the fact that he and Elizabeth Tulloch worked together on Grimm for many years, so there is something nostalgic about the collaboration here. We also do love that in general, a lot of the directors this year are familiar to both fans of this show and genre television this season; Agents of SHIELD alum Elizabeth Henstridge is also taking on an episode.

In general, we do tend to think that there’s going to be a lot of action and drama moving forward here. Even though the budget is tight for CW shows these days, we tend to think a lot will be crammed in.

Related – Henstridge is also set to play a role on Superman & Lois season 4

