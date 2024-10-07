Superman & Lois season 4 spoilers: Meet Lex Luthor’s daughter

For those of you who are not super aware at the time of this writing, the Superman & Lois season 4 premiere is coming to The CW tomorrow night! There is a lot to be excited about, and we are surprisingly learning about one bit of casting news at the eleventh hour here.

To be specific, let’s talk for a moment about Lex Luthor’s daughter. This is someone we’ve heard mentioned on the show before, and we now know that she is going to be played here by Elizabeth Henstridge of Agents of SHIELD fame.

This particular casting news was first confirmed by ComicBook.com, as executive producer Brent Fletcher had the following to say:

“I worked with her on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. , and she’s unbelievable. She’s an unbelievable actress and just the greatest person to work with. She is so nice and awesome at what she does. Our crew loves her, she loves our crew… we built it for her. She was the only person we ever went to with it. We tried to give everybody a swan song this year. Like, ‘What if you did that?’ And she said yes.”

Just in case you are not excited enough, let’s share some more details now about the first two episodes, which of course includes an opportunity to learn more about the shocking start of the story…

Season 4 episode 1, “The End & the Beginning” – TWO-HOUR PREMIERE EVENT – PART ONE – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) is locked in a brutal battle with Luthor’s monster; Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and the boys race against time to save General Lane (Dylan Walsh). Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing (#401). Original airdate 10/17/2024.

Season 4 episode 2, “A World Without” – TWO-HOUR PREMIERE EVENT – PART TWO – Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) join the fight against Luthor (Michael Cudlitz), who starts making moves in Smallville. Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) butt heads over an important decision. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Katie Aldrin & Kristi Korzec (#402). Original airdate 10/17/2024.

