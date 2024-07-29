Superman & Lois season 4 spoilers: Closure for everyone?

Given that Superman & Lois season 4 is going to be the final one on The CW, it makes absolutely sense to want a good bit of closure. Of course, we are going to get it from Clark Kent — that part makes all the sense in the world!

So, what about other characters? There are a lot of people from the first three seasons who are no longer series regulars; yet, it does still seem as though they are going to get a few moments in the sun here, as well.

Speaking to TVLine at San Diego Comic-Con, executive producer Brett Fletcher did indicate that a lot of the one-time cast members are going to be back in some form:

“They all came back, and we made sure to give everyone who had been a regular on the series a closing out to their character arcs … They all get a real story … and you kind of know where they are into the future.”

Would it have been great to see more of them? Absolutely, but this season is going to be a pretty substantial case of everyone just doing whatever they can in the amount of time that they have. Remember that The CW is really in cost-cutting mode above all else these days, and it probably took some reductions to even have this season in the first place. Add to this also the fact that DC is taking Superman to the big screen again, and you have some of the reasons why we have to say goodbye to this particular version of the story. Let’s just hope that it pays proper tribute to everyone that you’ve really come to care about over the course of the past several years.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Superman & Lois right now, including a tease from Tyler Hoechlin

What do you most want to see moving into Superman & Lois season 4 when it finally premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are so many other big updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







