Superman & Lois season 4 spoilers: Tyler Hoechlin on surprises

As many of you know at this point, the Superman & Lois season 4 premiere is coming this fall on The CW, and there is much to expect! The final episodes are upon us and within those, there is so much to speculate and/or discuss!

First and foremost, where in the world is Superman? The show has already created a rather great mystery out of his status, and that is something that we will see play out over time. In the end, though, the mystery only goes so far given that a lot of the Superman – Doomsday story arc will be drawn from the comics. Yet, even still there could be room for a few surprises here and there.

Speaking to TVLine, Tyler Hoechlin indicated that you do move forward into the final season, there are going to be a myriad of ways in which the story actually does surprise you:

“You’ll be seeing him team up with a lot of people in ways that maybe we haven’t seen him team up before … He’s going to need a lot of help from everybody, so everybody’s trying to find a way to do their part and fill his shoes.”

We know that Clark’s family will be a big part of that in the early going — though if we had to give a guess here, we will see plenty more of Superman before too long. Are you really going to do the final season without him playing a pretty significant role in just about everything? We do feel like there is an answer to this that, at the moment, is pretty darn clear. We are anticipating action and drama aplenty, but then also a few Easter eggs to seasons past and also references to the larger DC world.

