Superman & Lois season 4 trailer: The death, return of a hero

It was announced previously that an epic Superman & Lois season 4 trailer would be coming to San Diego Comic-Con very soon. Here’s what we did not expect: Getting a great appetizer a little bit ahead of time!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a video that is arguably setting the stage for whatever will be revealed at SDCC this week, especially when it comes to adapting one of the most memorable Superman comic-book stories of all time. We remember as a child first reading about the death and return of the Man of Steel, and there are some parts of the Doomsday story that are translating quite beautifully (but also in devastating fashion). Seeing Lois struggle with the idea that Clark is gone and she’s still there, after all she’s gone through? Painful beyond words.

Moving into at least the early part of season 4, you will see the kids push hard to try to become the heroes they feel they can be, but also discover the truth about their father and if he is truly gone forever. This is a coming-of-age story still for them, but one that will be fraught with significant growing pains. While Superman & Lois is operating with a much smaller cast than in past seasons, a number of familiar faces will also return. Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) will also be front and center throughout the final chapter.

For those out there worried about Superman’s death, let’s just say that any reports of his passing are decidedly premature. Are you really going to have a show about the title character without him present? It is not about if he returns to us, but rather when and how. It could be emotionally, action-packed, but also a proper tribute to the material.

The greatest strength of the series

From the beginning, it has felt as though the writers and producers here genuinely care for Superman and want to do right by the character and all of his layers. It’s why Superman & Lois is the most underrated adaptation of both him and his alter ego, arguably in TV history. There is work done to make him into the hero we know and love, but also show flaws. Too many writers get hung up on his near-invincibility and think there are fewer interesting ways to write for him because of that. This simply is not true.

The final season has the potential to fly sky-high. With that, let us hope they are able to stick the landing.

