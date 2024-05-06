Superman & Lois series finale: Tom Cavanagh to appear

We had a good feeling that the Superman & Lois series finale would have some big surprises, but did you see Tom Cavanagh coming? We sure didn’t.

Speaking over the weekend at a Fan Expo event in Philadelphia, the actor behind several Harrison Wells (and Eobard Thawne) on The Flash indicated that he will be appearing on-screen at some point. Here is more of what he had to say, per TVLine, when talking about how he originally wanted to direct the final episode:

“The finale for Superman & Lois was taken up already, and so I said, ‘Well, I’m happy to not do it.’ … [Executive producer] Todd [Helbing] was like, ‘Well, would you play a role?’ So that’s coming up for those of you that watch Superman & Lois, something that I’m happy to have done.”

So what sort of role could it be? We know the temptation here is to say that it will be one of his previous Arrowverse characters and yet, we’ve also seen this show try and distance itself from that world here and there. His presence alone is an Easter egg just because so many viewers for Superman & Lois watched and loved The Flash for many years, and we don’t think there is some sort of big need to get meta beyond this.

As for when you’re going to see these episodes air…

Think along the lines of fall. The CW has yet to say anything more, but we tend to think October is likely. We also think that with season 4 being the end (and with this being a popular and well-received show), they will do their best to promote it. We still have a hard time thinking that one of the best depictions of Superman ever does not have more viewers, especially on the cusp of a big-screen version coming soon.

